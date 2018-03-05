Our Detailed Review of This Card

The Wells Fargo Platinum Visa card is a good choice for anyone who wants to enjoy a no-annual-fee card with a 0% intro APR for 18 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, as well as a low ongoing APR. The interest-free period can give you time to pay down your balance. In fact, you can almost think of it as an interest-free loan for 18 months. If you’re transferring your balance(s) over from other high-APR cards, note that there is an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days, after that period it’s 5%. Although this balance transfer fee might seem like a lot, it is a pretty standard rate and between the intro balance transfer APR and the Wells Fargo Platinum Visa card‘s low 13.74%-27.24% (Variable) ongoing APR, you could still save a substantial amount of money on interest fees in the long run.

The Wells Fargo Platinum Visa card also provides cellular telephone protection if you pay for your monthly cellular (aka, mobile) telephone bill with your card. In the event of theft or damage, you will be reimbursed up to $600 per claim and there is a maximum of 2 claims per year. You are responsible for a $25 deductible, but if you have been known to break or lose a mobile phone or two this is a terrific benefit.

Overall, the Wells Fargo Platinum Visa card is best for those looking for an 18-month 0% intro APR card with no annual fee to transfer their existing balances to, as well as enjoy interest-free new purchases for over a year. It’s also a good choice for anyone looking to protect their investment in their mobile phone.

Fees and APR