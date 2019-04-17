Our Detailed Review of This Card

The Discover it® Cash Back card is a good fit for anyone who wants the opportunity to earn significant cash back rewards as well as enjoy a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 14 months of card ownership. For additional peace of mind, Discover is also ranked as the top card for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2018 credit card satisfaction study. The best part is the Discover it® Cash Back card is available to those with average to excellent credit, which is usually a credit score of 670 or higher.

Discover it® Cash Back‘s rewards start with 5% cash back on rotating quarterly categories (up to the quarterly max, currently $1,500, then 1% back) and a standard 1% cash back on all other purchases. Categories for 2019 include groceries from January to March; gas stations, Uber and Lyft from April to June; restaurants and PayPal from July to September; as well as Amazon.com, Target and Walmart.com from October to December. You do need to sign up for the 5% back each quarter, but Discover offers free automatic reminder emails (just make sure to register for them via your online account) to help keep you on track.

In addition, Discover it® Cash Back users will earn double the cash back they’ve earned in their first year of card ownership — that’s a big deal! You will literally get 2X the cash back you earned in the first year. That means if you earn $250 in your first year, Discover will match that $250 to give you a total of $500 back. If you do the math, it’s like getting 10% cash back on rotating categories (up to the quarterly maximum) the first year you have the card!

Cardholders also receive a free TransUnion FICO® Score on their monthly statement, which can help you keep track of your credit over time. While it’s better to check all three of your credit scores (TransUnion, Equifax and Experian), one score is better than none, as it’ll at least give you a peek into your credit health. On top of that, Discover it® Cash Back has no penalty APR, which means paying late won’t increase your APR, and there’s no late fee for your first late payment. The card also has no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, which means it’s a great card to take overseas.

Additionally, Discover offers cardholders a number of added protections. Kicking things off is Discover Freeze it®, which allows Discover it® Cash Back users to temporarily block their account from their smartphone or computer if their card is misplaced. If you’re able to locate your card, you can easily “unfreeze” it via your smartphone or computer. Freezing the account prevents new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers from occurring. Next, Discover provides cardholders with free identity theft protection alerts, helping them protect themselves from identity theft and fraud. The protection monitors dangerous websites for personal information and guards against any new accounts (credit card, mortgage, etc) being opened in your name. If any of these things happen you will receive an alert via email and/or text from Discover.

Overall, Discover it® Cash Back is a smart pick for anyone with average to excellent credit who wants to combine generous cash back rewards with a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers.

Rewards

Discover will automatically double all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. This offer is only for new card members.

Earn 5% cash back in rotating categories each quarter up to the quarterly maximum (currently $1,500) each time you activate.

Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases, with no limit on how much you can earn.

Redeem Rewards

Rewards are redeemable in any amount at any time.

Deposit into your bank account or credit your Discover card account.

Pay for your Amazon.com purchases with cash back rewards. $1 cash back = $1 at checkout.

Turn your cash rewards into more when you redeem with Apple Pay or for gift cards or eCertificates from over 100 brand-name Partners.

Fees and APR