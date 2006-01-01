Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card Review

Our Detailed Review of This Card

Looking for a card with no annual fee, a hefty intro bonus, a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, and impressive cash back rewards? If so, the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card is likely a terrific fit for you. Not only does it offer all of that, but it also provides mobile phone protection (we explain how this works later) and so much more, making it a card you'll likely want in your wallet for the long haul.



Kicking things off is a tremendous intro bonus of $200 that you can earn after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Next, you'll earn an ongoing unlimited 1.5% cash back on all your purchases. That flat cash back rate makes the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card a long-term, no-fuss card for any and all purchases, as you'll earn cash rewards without having to sign up for rotating categories or jump through any additional hoops. As an added bonus, you'll earn 1.8% back when using Google PayTM and Apple PayTM mobile wallets to make purchases during the first 12 months. Plus, your potential cash back is unlimited, so you can use your card as much as you want, knowing you won't run into any cash back limits. The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card offers all of this and has no annual fee.



In addition to the cash rewards, the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card features a 12-month 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers. This can be very helpful in making any large (or small) purchases, as it gives you a year of interest-free time to help pay down your balance. It's almost like an interest-free loan for 12 months on things you buy with your card. In addition, if you're carrying a balance on other high-APR cards, you can save some money by transferring your balance over to the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days, after that the fee is 5%. Although it's never fun to pay fees, it might still be worth your while — use our free Balance Transfer Calculator to find out.



The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card also has an unusual and intriguing benefit — cellular (mobile) telephone protection. This feature will reimburse you for damage or theft to your mobile phone, up to $600 per claim. There is a $25 deductible and a maximum of 2 claims in a 12-month period, but it's still a pretty awesome card perk, especially when it's compared to how much you'd pay your cell phone provider for insurance. To qualify, you just need to use your Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card to pay for your monthly cellular phone bill, which is pretty easy to set up with your mobile phone provider.



All cardholders can easily redeem their cash rewards as a statement credit, for a paper check, for merchandise and gift cards, or for travel via Wells Fargo's online portal. If you're a Wells Fargo banking customer, you can choose to direct deposit to your Wells Fargo checking or savings account or get cash through a Wells Fargo ATM in $20 increments (note that you need a Wells Fargo Debit or ATM card to do this). You also have the option of applying your cash back as a credit to a qualifying Wells Fargo credit product, like a mortgage or loan.



Overall, the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card is a great combination cash back and 0% intro APR card with a huge $200 intro bonus. Wells Fargo customers have more redemption options than non-Wells Fargo customers, but even if you're not a customer, you can still get cash back via a statement credit or paper check. If you want more redemption options, take a look at the Chase Freedom Unlimited card, which also offers 1.5% unlimited cash back, but has a slightly lower intro bonus of $150.



Rewards

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months.

Earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases.

Earn 1.8% cash rewards on Google PayTM or Apple Pay® mobile wallet purchases during the first 12 months from account opening.

Redeem rewards for cash back via direct deposit to a Wells Fargo savings or checking account, at a Wells Fargo ATM, or by physical check. You can also redeem for gift cards, merchandise and travel.

Annual Fee: $0

Foreign Transaction Fee: 3% of each transaction converted to U.S. dollars.

Purchase APR: 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.24%-27.24% (variable), depending on credit history.

Balance Transfer APR: 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.24%-27.24% (Variable), depending on credit history.

Introductory Balance Transfer Fee: 3% for 120 days, then 5%.

Disclaimer: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Opinions expressed here are author's alone, not those of the credit card issuer, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.