Discover it® Cash Back Review

Our Detailed Review of This Card

The Discover it® Cash Back card is a good fit for anyone who wants the opportunity to earn significant cash back rewards as well as enjoy a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 14 months of card ownership. For additional peace-of-mind, Discover is also ranked as the top card for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power's 2018 credit card satisfaction study. The best part is the Discover it® Cash Back card is available to those with average to excellent credit, which is usually a credit score of 670 or higher.



Discover it® Cash Back rewards start with 5% cash back (up to the quarterly max — currently $1,500 — then 1% back) in rotating quarterly categories and a standard 1% cash back on all other purchases. Categories for 2018 include gas stations and wholesale clubs from January to March, grocery stores from April to June, restaurants from July to September as well as Amazon.com and wholesale clubs from October to December. You do need to sign up for the 5% back each quarter, but Discover offers free automatic reminder emails (just make sure to register for them in your online account) to help keep you on track.



In addition, Discover it® Cash Back users will earn double the cash back they've earned in their first year of card ownership. That's a big deal! You will literally get 2x the cash back you earned in the first year. That means if you earn $250 in your first year, Discover will double it to $500. If you do the math it's like getting 10% cash back in rotating categories the first year you have the card!



Card perks include a free TransUnion FICO® Score on your monthly statement, which can help keep track of your credit over time. Although Equifax and Experian scores aren't provided, it's nice that the TransUnion score is included as it's at least one data point in your credit history. In addition, if you've been known to be late on your monthly payment from time-to-time you'll appreciate that paying late won't raise your APR, and that there's no late fee for your first late payment. And globetrotters will enjoy no foreign transaction fees on purchases made outside the U.S.



Also included is the Discover Freeze it® feature, which allows Discover it® Cash Back users to "freeze" their account from their smartphone or computer if their card is misplaced. Freezing the account prevents new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers from occurring. This is a great feature, especially in those situations where you're not sure where your card is but you're not quite ready to call and have it cancelled. On top of this feature, Discover is providing free identity theft protection alerts, which can help protect cardholders from identity theft and fraud. The protection includes the monitoring of dangerous websites for personal information, and also guarding against any new accounts (credit card, mortgage, etc) being opened in your name. If any of these things happen you will receive an alert via email and/or text.



Overall Discover it® Cash Back is a smart pick for anyone wishing to combine generous cash back rewards (2x cash back in the first year!) with a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. It is also a good card for travelers as it has no foreign transactions fees.



Rewards

Discover will automatically double all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. This offer is only for new card members.

Earn 5% cash back in rotating categories each quarter up to the quarterly maximum (currently $1,500) each time you activate.

Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases, with no limit on how much you can earn.

Rewards are redeemable in any amount at any time.

Deposit into your bank account or credit your Discover card account.

Pay for your Amazon.com purchases with cash back rewards. $1 cash back = $1 at checkout.

Turn your cash rewards into more when you redeem with Apple Pay or for gift cards or eCertificates from over 100 brand-name Partners.

Annual Fee: $0

Foreign Transaction Fee: None.

Purchase APR: 0% for 14 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable, depending on creditworthiness.

Balance Transfer APR: 0% for 14 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable, depending on creditworthiness.

Balance Transfer Fee: 3% of the amount of each transfer.

Terms and Conditions

Disclaimer: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Opinions expressed here are author's alone, not those of the credit card issuer, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.