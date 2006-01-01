Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever Review

Our Detailed Review of This Card

The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever (a NextAdvisor advertiser) offers the longest 0% intro APR period for balance transfers of any card we've found.



Featuring a lengthy 21-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers made within the first 4 months and a 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases, it's perfect for anyone who wants to save money by transferring balances from other high interest rate credit cards onto this one. The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever is also a great choice for anyone who wants to make purchases for the next year without paying a dime of interest. And after the interest-free months are up, the card's post-intro APR is very reasonable at 15.99% - 25.99%* (Variable), depending on your creditworthiness. There is a 5% balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) to consider, which is higher than the fees charged by our other top-rated cards, but depending on how long you need to pay down that balance, it could be worth it. To find out if this card is best for your situation, use our free and easy Balance Transfer Calculator.



Unlike other credit cards, the Citi Simplicity® Card does not charge late fees or apply penalty rates, which is ideal if you're someone who sometimes forgets to pay on time. On top of that, the card has automatic email and text alerts for when payments are due or if you exceed your credit limit, so you can stay in the know with your account. It also will monitor your balance levels and send you a notification when it hits certain thresholds.



Another card perk includes the Citi Price Rewind service, which will look for a lower price on something you bought with your Citi card at retailer sites for up to 60 days after the purchase date. If a lower price is found, you can be refunded the difference between what you paid and the lower price — up to $200 (max. $1,000 annually). This service is particularly helpful for big-ticket items, giving you peace of mind that you got the best price. Additional card extras include free monthly Equifax FICO Scores, car rental insurance and travel assistance.



If you're looking for an incredibly long 0% intro balance transfer APR period (21 months!), a nice 0% intro APR period on purchases (12 months) and reasonable ongoing APRs as well as great added benefits like no late fees or penalty rates and no annual fee, the Citi Simplicity® Card is the way to go. We highly recommend it, particularly for consolidating balances from other high-interest cards or if you want to pay no interest for a year on new purchases and close to two years on your transferred balance.



Fees and APR

Annual Fee: $0*

Foreign Transaction Fee: 3% of purchase amount.

Purchase APR: 0%* for 12 months, then 15.99% - 25.99%* (Variable).

Balance Transfers APR: 0%* for 21 months, then 15.99% - 25.99%* (Variable).

Balance Transfer Fee: 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.

*Additional details can be found on the Citi landing page.

Disclaimer: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Opinions expressed here are author's alone, not those of the credit card issuer, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.