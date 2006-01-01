Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

Our Detailed Review of This Card

Want a credit card that not only offers the highest intro bonus of any cash back card we've reviewed ($500 cash back!!), but also earns some stellar ongoing rewards? If so, the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is perfect for you.



Kicking things off is a $500 cash back bonus that cardholders can earn after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. This minimum spend is higher than most other cash back credit cards, but the bonus is also significantly higher, as other cards usually offer bonuses ranging from $100 to $200. Plus, if you use the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card as your primary credit card for the first 3 months (and beyond if you want to maximize your ongoing rewards), you should have no problem reaching the $3,000 spend required to earn the $500 bonus.



Next, you'll earn an unlimited 4% back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Capital One categorizes entertainment as purchases at movie theaters, tourist attractions, amusement parks, zoos, live theater, commercial sports operations and more. Since all of the cash back rewards are unlimited, you don't have to worry about spending caps. This gives Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card holders some serious reward-earning potential, which is why this card holds the No. 1 spot in our Cash Back Credit Card Calculator.



On top of all these rewards, you'll pay no annual fee for the first year! After that, the annual fee is $95/year, but the unlimited rewards earned will cover the annual fee (and then some). For example, if you spend $500/month on dining and entertainment purchases, you'll earn $240 over the course of a year. After the $95 annual fee is deducted, you'll still pocket $145 on top of any other rewards you earn at the grocery store and on other purchases. And since you don't have to pay the annual fee year 1, you have time to determine if your use of the card will make the annual fee worthwhile. That said, if the annual fee is a dealbreaker for you, take a look at its sister card, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, which charges no annual fee in exchange for lower ongoing cash back rewards and a more standard intro bonus.



As if these generous rewards and bonus aren't enough, the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has no foreign transaction fees, something that can save you a bunch of money when traveling overseas, as they usually cost 3% to 5% of each transaction. The card also comes with a number of added perks, including extended warranty, which automatically doubles the original warranty period on purchases made with the card, car rental insurance, which covers you for physical damage and theft of the rented vehicle, and price protection, which can reimburse the price difference on an item if a lower price is found within 120 days of purchase.



True to its foodie roots, the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card gives cardholders access to premium experiences in dining, entertainment and more. You can also take advantage of the complimentary concierge service, a benefit that provides 24/7 assistance when you're at home or away from home — that's an essential feature for any traveler.



Overall, the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is a great addition to your wallet if you love dining out and entertainment experiences. It gets even more appealing when you consider the card's whopper of a cash back intro bonus ($500!), $0 intro annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and added perks.





Rewards

Earn $500 after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months.

Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining out and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases.

Rewards don't expire, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount, anytime.

Redeem cash back any time for any amount, even set up automatic redemption.

Cash can be redeemed in the form of check, gift card or statement credit.

Annual Fee: $0 intro for first year; $95 after that.

Foreign Transaction Fees: None.

Purchase APR: 16.74% - 25.74% (Variable).

Balance Transfer APR: 16.74% - 25.74% (Variable).

Balance Transfer Fee: $0.

