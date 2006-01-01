Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card Review

Our Detailed Review of This Card

The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card not only earns generous rewards on the category of your choice (yes, you can really customize your rewards!), but it also offers a $150 cash back bonus opportunity, has no annual fee, charges no interest for a year and is available to those with good to excellent credit for approval (usually considered a credit score of 700 or higher).



First, you'll earn a $150 online-exclusive bonus after you spend at least $500 on purchases in the first 90 days of account opening — that's like earning 30% back on the first $500 you spend! Note that you must apply for this card online to receive the $150 cash back bonus.



Next, you'll earn 3% cash back on the category of your choice (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, then it's 1%). The 6 categories to choose from include (1) gas, (2) online shopping, (3) dining, (4) travel, (5) drug stores as well as (6) home improvement and furnishings. While some other cards offer similar "custom" rewards, these rewards can usually be changed once per year or once per quarter. That's where the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card really stands out, as it allows cardholders to change their 3% cash back category every month! We can't emphasize enough how unique this card is, as it allows you to truly adjust your rewards based on your spending. For example, you can set your 3% category to travel when you plan to book an upcoming vacation, then change it to online shopping during the holiday season. We've never seen a card with this level of monthly rewards flexibility before.



On top of that, cardholders will earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (that accept Mastercard) for up to $2,500 in combined category of your choice, wholesale club and grocery store purchases each quarter, then it's 1% back. All other purchases earn 1% cash back.



As if that isn't enough, the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card also lets cardholders save money with a 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 12 billing cycles as well as a 0% Intro APR for 12 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days (note that there's a balance transfer fee of either $10 or 3%, whichever is greater), then a 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply.



This card is also great for Bank of America® customers, as it offers a bonus ranging from 25% to 75% (depending on your account status) to Gold, Platinum or Platinum Honors Bank of America customers who redeem their rewards for a direct deposit into their account. For Platinum Honors customers, that means the 3% choice category would earn 5.25% back and the 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs would go up to 3.5%. The quarterly max will still apply to those categories, but the 1% for all other purchases would be an uncapped 1.75%!



Overall, this is a terrific card for anyone who wants to earn significant and customizable cash back rewards and a generous $150 bonus, and it comes with the added perk of earning 3% cash back on the category of your choice and 2% back at wholesale clubs and grocery stores. Additionally, you can take advantage of the 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, which is a nice added perk.



Rewards

Earn a $150 online cash rewards bonus after you spend at least $500 on purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Earn 3% on the category of your choice, including (1) gas, (2) online shopping, (3) dining, (4) travel, (5) drug stores as well as (6) home improvement and furnishing.

Earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases.

Earn 1% cash back on every purchase.

Preferred Rewards clients get a 25%-75% rewards bonus on every purchase, depending on account status.

Redeem as a statement credit, a check, or an electronic deposit to a Bank of America checking or savings account.

Annual Fee: $0.

Purchase APR: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 12 billing cycles, then 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases, depending on credit history.

Balance Transfer APR: 0% Intro APR for 12 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on balance transfers, depending on credit history.

Balance Transfer Fee: Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.

Foreign Transaction Fee: 3% of the transaction amount.

Penalty APR: up to 29.99% APR.

Disclaimer: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Opinions expressed here are author's alone, not those of the credit card issuer, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.