Balance Transfer Calculator
Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Sick of paying an arm and a leg in credit card interest? One of the following balance transfer credit cards may be the perfect solution for you. By transferring your credit card balance to one of these cards that offer a long 0% intro APR or a reduced APR on balance transfers, you can get plenty of time to pay off your balance with much lower interest rates — if any at all. View our list of balance transfer credit cards below, and click "Apply Now" to connect with any of our partners. You can also use our free Balance Transfer Calculator to see our estimate of the interest and fees you'd pay for all of the cards we've reviewed.
Balance Transfer Credit Cards Comparison Chart
|Name & Card
|Balance Transfer APR
|Annual Fee
|Purchase APR
|Credit Needed
|Features
|Bottom Line
Our editors thoroughly research all the credit card offers we review, comparing interest rates, features, rewards programs, annual fees, late fees and other features. After our initial evaluation, we continue to monitor the credit cards and update our reviews as situations change. The reviews are the expert opinion of our editors, and not influenced by any remuneration this site may receive from card issuers. Not all products from all issuers have been evaluated.
|Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever
|0%* for 21 months, then 16.24% - 26.24%* (Variable)
|$0*
|0%* for 12 months, then 16.24% - 26.24%* (Variable)
|Excellent, Good
|Save money with a 0% intro APR on purchases and transfers, no late fees
|21-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers; 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases; post-intro APR is also low
|Chase Freedom Unlimited®
|0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months, then 16.99% - 25.74% Variable
|$0
|0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months, then 16.99% - 25.74% variable
|Good
|Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening, Unlimited 1.5% cash back
|Unlimited 1.5% cash back; 0% Intro APR on Purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; $150 Bonus opportunity
|Capital One® SavorOne℠ Cash Rewards Credit Card
|0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable)
|$0
|0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable).
|Excellent, Good
|Earn 3% back on dining out and entertainment, 2% back at grocery stores, and 1% back on all other purchases; $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
|Good pick if you dine out and shop at grocery stores frequently; $150 bonus opportunity; 15-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers & purchases
|Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® Card
|0% intro APR 18 months, then 13.74%-27.24% (Variable)
|$0
|0% intro APR for 18 months, then 13.74%-27.24% (variable)
|Excellent / Good
|0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases
|0% intro APR for 18 months on purchases and balance transfers, mobile phone protection
|Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card
|0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable)
|$0
|0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable)
|Excellent, Good
|$150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, 1.5% cash back on all purchases
|1.5% cash back on all purchases; 15-month 0% intro APR on purchases & balance transfers; $150 bonus opportunity
|HSBC Gold Mastercard® credit card
|0% Introductory APR on balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening, then a Variable APR of 13.24%, 17.24% or 21.24% will apply after the Introductory Period
|$0
|0% Introductory APR on credit card purchases for the first 18 months from account opening, then a Variable APR of 13.24%, 17.24% or 21.24% will apply after the Introductory Period
Additional Rates & Fees
Additional Rates & Fees
|Good, Excellent
|0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases
|18-month 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers; no foreign transaction fees and no penalty APR.
|U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
|0%* intro on BTs for 18 billing cycles on Balance Transfers* made in the first 60 days, then 14.74% - 25.74%* (Variable)
|$0*
|0%* for 18 billing cycles, then 14.74% - 25.74%* (Variable)
Additional Rates & Fees
Additional Rates & Fees
|Excellent Credit
|Save money with a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers
|18-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, requires excellent credit
|BankAmericard® credit card
|0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR on balance transfers
|$0
|0% Introductory APR on purchases for 18 billing cycles, then 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR on purchases
|Excellent/Good
|0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR on balance transfers.
|0% Introductory APR for 18 billing cycles on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
|Discover it® Balance Transfer
|0% for 18 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable
|$0
|0% for first 6 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable
|Excellent, Good, Average
|5% cash back on purchases within select categories up to the quarterly maximum (signup required); unlimited 1% on all other purchases
|Combines an 18-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers with cash back rewards; Double your cash back at end of 1st year
|Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card
|0% Intro APR for 12 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on balance transfers
|$0
|0% Introductory APR on purchases for 12 billing cycles, then 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases
|Excellent/Good
|$150 online cash rewards bonus offer; Earn 3% on the category of your choice (there are 6 to choose from), 2% back at wholesale clubs & grocery stores (up to $2,500 your choice category/wholesale club/grocery store quarterly purchases), 1% back on other purchases
|$150 online bonus after you spend at least $500 on purchases in the first 90 days of account opening; 3% on the category of your choice (there are 6 to choose from), 2% at wholesale clubs and grocery stores; introductory 0% APR offer for 12 billing cycles
|Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card
|0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.24%-27.24% (Variable)
|$0
|0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.24%-27.24% (variable)
|Excellent / Good
|Earn $200 bonus after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months; earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases
|$200 bonus opportunity; earn 1.5% cash back; 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
|Citi® Double Cash Card
|0% for 18 months, then 15.74% - 25.74%* (Variable)
|$0*
|15.74% - 25.74%* (Variable)
|Excellent, Good
|Earn 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you make a purchase, plus another 1% when you pay for the purchase)
|Earn 2% cash back on all purchases, the highest standard cash back rate of all the cards we review; 18-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers*
|Citi Rewards+℠ Card
|0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 12 months, then 15.74% - 25.74% (Variable)
|$0
|0% intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, then 15.74% - 25.74% (Variable)
|Excellent, Good
|Earn 15,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening; pay 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers; earn 2X points at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X points on all other purchases.
|15,000-point bonus opportunity; 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 12 months; Earn 2X points at supermarkets and gas stations — plus, points automatically round up to the nearest 10 on every purchase.
|Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
|0% on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable
|$0
|0% on purchases for 15 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable
Additional Rates & Fees
Additional Rates & Fees
|Good, Excellent
|Earn 3% cash back at US supermarkets (up to $6K), 2% cash back on US gas & select dept stores, 1% cash back on other purchases. $150 bonus after spending $1K in first 3 mos. Terms apply.
|$150 bonus; 15-month 0% intro APR on both balance transfers and purchases; Solid all-around cash back card. Terms apply.
|Chase Freedom®
|0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months, then 16.99% - 25.74% Variable
|$0
|0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months, then 16.99% - 25.74% variable
|Good
|Earn a $150 Bonus after spending $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|Excellent combination of cash back rewards and 0% intro APR; $150 Bonus opportunity
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|0% on balance transfers for 12 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable
|$95
|0% on purchases for 12 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable
Additional Rates & Fees
Additional Rates & Fees
|Good, Excellent
|Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000), 3% back at U.S. gas stations and 1% back on other purchases. $200 intro bonus after spending $1,000 in first 3 months. Terms apply.
|6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 in purchases; $200 intro bonus; Terms apply.
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card
|0% intro APR for 12 months, then 14.74%-27.24% (Variable)
|$0
|0% intro APR for 12 months, then 14.74%-27.24% (variable)
|Excellent / Good
|Earn 30,000 bonus points (redeemable for $300 cash back) after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months; Earn 3X on travel, eating out and ordering in and gas station purchases — redeemable for cash back & more
|30,000-point bonus opportunity (worth $300 in cash); Earn 3X at gas stations, on travel (including rideshares & transit) purchases, as well as popular streaming services, eating out and ordering in; 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases & balance transfers
|HSBC Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|0% Introductory APR on balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening, then Variable APR of 15.24%, 19.24% or 25.24% will apply after the Introductory Period
|$0
|Variable APR of 15.24%, 19.24% or 25.24% will be applied
Additional Rates & Fees
Additional Rates & Fees
|Good, Excellent
|$150 bonus after spending $2,500 in first 3 months. Earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases
|$150 bonus opportunity; 10% anniversary bonus each year; 15-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers
|U.S. Bank Cash 365™ American Express® Card
|0%* intro on BTs for 12 billing cycles on Balance Transfers* made in the first 60 days, then 16.24% - 25.74%* (Variable)
|$0*
|16.24% - 25.74%* (Variable)
Additional Rates & Fees
Additional Rates & Fees
|Excellent Credit
|Earn $150 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months; earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases
|$150 bonus opportunity, earn 1.5% back on all purchases, 12-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers.
