Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Name & Card Balance Transfer APR Annual Fee Purchase APR Credit Needed Features Bottom Line Our editors thoroughly research all the credit card offers we review, comparing interest rates, features, rewards programs, annual fees, late fees and other features. After our initial evaluation, we continue to monitor the credit cards and update our reviews as situations change. The reviews are the expert opinion of our editors, and not influenced by any remuneration this site may receive from card issuers. Not all products from all issuers have been evaluated.

Apply Now | Read Review 0%* for 21 months, then 16.24% - 26.24%* (Variable) $0* 0%* for 12 months, then 16.24% - 26.24%* (Variable) Excellent, Good Save money with a 0% intro APR on purchases and transfers, no late fees 21-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers; 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases; post-intro APR is also low

Apply Now | Read Review 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months, then 16.99% - 25.74% Variable $0 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months, then 16.99% - 25.74% variable Good Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening, Unlimited 1.5% cash back Unlimited 1.5% cash back; 0% Intro APR on Purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; $150 Bonus opportunity

Apply Now | Read Review 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) $0 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable). Excellent, Good Earn 3% back on dining out and entertainment, 2% back at grocery stores, and 1% back on all other purchases; $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening Good pick if you dine out and shop at grocery stores frequently; $150 bonus opportunity; 15-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers & purchases

Apply Now | Read Review 0% intro APR 18 months, then 13.74%-27.24% (Variable) $0 0% intro APR for 18 months, then 13.74%-27.24% (variable) Excellent / Good 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases 0% intro APR for 18 months on purchases and balance transfers, mobile phone protection

Apply Now | Read Review 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) $0 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) Excellent, Good $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, 1.5% cash back on all purchases 1.5% cash back on all purchases; 15-month 0% intro APR on purchases & balance transfers; $150 bonus opportunity

Apply Now | Read Review 0% Introductory APR on balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening, then a Variable APR of 13.24%, 17.24% or 21.24% will apply after the Introductory Period $0 0% Introductory APR on credit card purchases for the first 18 months from account opening, then a Variable APR of 13.24%, 17.24% or 21.24% will apply after the Introductory Period

Good, Excellent 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases 18-month 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers; no foreign transaction fees and no penalty APR.

Apply Now | Read Review 0%* intro on BTs for 18 billing cycles on Balance Transfers* made in the first 60 days, then 14.74% - 25.74%* (Variable) $0* 0%* for 18 billing cycles, then 14.74% - 25.74%* (Variable)

Excellent Credit Save money with a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers 18-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, requires excellent credit

Apply Now | Read Review 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR on balance transfers $0 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 18 billing cycles, then 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR on purchases Excellent/Good 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR on balance transfers. 0% Introductory APR for 18 billing cycles on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Apply Now | Read Review 0% for 18 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable $0 0% for first 6 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable Excellent, Good, Average 5% cash back on purchases within select categories up to the quarterly maximum (signup required); unlimited 1% on all other purchases Combines an 18-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers with cash back rewards; Double your cash back at end of 1st year

Apply Now | Read Review 0% Intro APR for 12 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on balance transfers $0 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 12 billing cycles, then 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases Excellent/Good $150 online cash rewards bonus offer; Earn 3% on the category of your choice (there are 6 to choose from), 2% back at wholesale clubs & grocery stores (up to $2,500 your choice category/wholesale club/grocery store quarterly purchases), 1% back on other purchases $150 online bonus after you spend at least $500 on purchases in the first 90 days of account opening; 3% on the category of your choice (there are 6 to choose from), 2% at wholesale clubs and grocery stores; introductory 0% APR offer for 12 billing cycles

Apply Now | Read Review 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.24%-27.24% (Variable) $0 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.24%-27.24% (variable) Excellent / Good Earn $200 bonus after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months; earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases $200 bonus opportunity; earn 1.5% cash back; 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

Apply Now | Read Review 0% for 18 months, then 15.74% - 25.74%* (Variable) $0* 15.74% - 25.74%* (Variable) Excellent, Good Earn 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you make a purchase, plus another 1% when you ​pay for the purchase) Earn 2% cash back on all purchases, the highest standard cash back rate of all the cards we review; 18-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers*

Apply Now | Read Review 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 12 months, then 15.74% - 25.74% (Variable) $0 0% intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, then 15.74% - 25.74% (Variable) Excellent, Good Earn 15,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening; pay 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers; earn 2X points at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X points on all other purchases. 15,000-point bonus opportunity; 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 12 months; Earn 2X points at supermarkets and gas stations — plus, points automatically round up to the nearest 10 on every purchase.

Apply Now | Read Review 0% on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable $0 0% on purchases for 15 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable

Balance Transfer APR: 0% on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable, based on creditworthiness.

Balance Transfer Fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign Transaction Fee: 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars.

Late Payment Fee: Up to $38.

Cash Advance Fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater.

APR for Cash Advances: 27.49% Variable

Penalty APR: 29.99% Variable

Returned Payment Fee: Up to $38 Good, Excellent Earn 3% cash back at US supermarkets (up to $6K), 2% cash back on US gas & select dept stores, 1% cash back on other purchases. $150 bonus after spending $1K in first 3 mos. Terms apply. $150 bonus; 15-month 0% intro APR on both balance transfers and purchases; Solid all-around cash back card. Terms apply.

Apply Now | Read Review 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months, then 16.99% - 25.74% Variable $0 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months, then 16.99% - 25.74% variable Good Earn a $150 Bonus after spending $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Excellent combination of cash back rewards and 0% intro APR; $150 Bonus opportunity

Apply Now | Read Review 0% on balance transfers for 12 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable $95 0% on purchases for 12 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable

Balance Transfer APR: 0% on balance transfers for 12 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable, based on creditworthiness.

Balance Transfer Fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign Transaction Fee: 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars.

Late Payment Fee: Up to $38.

Cash Advance Fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater.

APR for Cash Advances: 27.49% Variable

Penalty APR: 29.99% Variable

Returned Payment Fee: Up to $38 Good, Excellent Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000), 3% back at U.S. gas stations and 1% back on other purchases. $200 intro bonus after spending $1,000 in first 3 months. Terms apply. 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 in purchases; $200 intro bonus; Terms apply.

Apply Now | Read Review 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 14.74%-27.24% (Variable) $0 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 14.74%-27.24% (variable) Excellent / Good Earn 30,000 bonus points (redeemable for $300 cash back) after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months; Earn 3X on travel, eating out and ordering in and gas station purchases — redeemable for cash back & more 30,000-point bonus opportunity (worth $300 in cash); Earn 3X at gas stations, on travel (including rideshares & transit) purchases, as well as popular streaming services, eating out and ordering in; 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases & balance transfers

Apply Now | Read Review 0% Introductory APR on balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening, then Variable APR of 15.24%, 19.24% or 25.24% will apply after the Introductory Period $0 Variable APR of 15.24%, 19.24% or 25.24% will be applied

Good, Excellent $150 bonus after spending $2,500 in first 3 months. Earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases $150 bonus opportunity; 10% anniversary bonus each year; 15-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers