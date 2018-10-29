If you have stellar credit, you want a card with the most competitive offer. After all, if your credit qualifies you for the best, you deserve the best. With so many credit card offers, it’s hard to determine which cards are worth their salt. To help, we’re detailing the top 7 cards for those with good to excellent credit (usually considered a credit score of 700 or higher). Keep reading to find the perfect addition to your wallet.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
With the highest intro bonus of any cash back credit card we’ve reviewed (cardholders who spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening will get a hefty $500 bonus!), the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is hard to beat. It earns an uncapped 4% cash back on dining and entertainment (movie theaters, tourist attractions and more), 2% cash back at grocery stores and 1% cash back on all other purchases. There are also no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee for the first year (then it’s $95).
Discover it Cash Back
Discover it Cash Back earns 5% cash back on rotating categories every quarter you activate (up to the quarterly maximum, currently $1,500, then it’s 1%) and 1% cash back on other purchases. Discover will match all of the cash back new cardholders earn at the end of their first year, meaning if you earn $300 in the first year, Discover will match that $300 for a total of $600 back! The Discover it Cash Back card has a long 0% intro APR period and requires average to excellent credit (a credit score of 670 or higher) for approval — click “Show Details” to see more.
Wells Fargo Platinum Visa Card
If you prefer a straightforward low APR credit card, the Wells Fargo Platinum Visa Card is right for you, as it offers an 18-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (with an intro balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days, then it’s 5%). This card also comes with no annual fee and free access to your FICO credit score. On top of that, those who use their Wells Fargo Platinum Visa Card to pay their monthly cell phone bill will receive up to $600 phone protection against covered damage or theft (with a $25 deductible per claim and a maximum of 2 claims per year).
Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
The Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card offers a $150 bonus to cardholders who spend $500 on purchases in the first 90 days — that’s like earning 30% cash back on the first $500 spent! On top of that, you’ll earn 3% cash back on the category of your choice (there are 6 to choose from) and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to the first $2,500/quarter on choice category/grocery/wholesale club purchases). Cardholders will also earn 1% cash back on all other purchases and pay no annual fee. Click “Show Details” to learn more about this card.
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa Card
The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa Card offers a 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (with an intro balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days, then it’s 5%). On top of that, you’ll earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases and a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Cardholders who pay their monthly cell phone bill with their Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa Card will also get up to $600 in mobile phone protection against covered damage or theft. Click “Show Details” to learn about the cards $0 annual fee and more.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Travel is easy with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. That’s because this card not only earns an unlimited 2X miles on all purchases, but it also offers 50,000 bonus miles — that’s worth $500 in travel — to cardholders who spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, cardholders will earn an unlimited 10X miles when they book through Hotels.com/Venture through Jan. 31, 2020 and pay no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee for the first year (then it’s $95).
Citi Simplicity Card – No Late Fees Ever
The Citi Simplicity Card – No Late Fees Ever offers a whopping 21-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers. The balance transfer fee is a bit higher at 5% with a $5 minimum (other cards usually charge 3%), but 21 months is the longest 0% intro APR we’ve seen, usually making the fee worth paying. Cardholders will also get a 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases. Rounding things out are no annual fee no late fees and no penalty APR, which means paying late won’t increase your APR.
Want to learn more about the cards detailed in this post? Visit our reviews of the best credit cards to see how they compare to other cards on the market.
Disclaimer: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Opinions expressed here are author’s alone, not those of the credit card issuer, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This content was accurate at the time of this post, but card terms and conditions may change at any time. This site may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable
Balance Transfer APR0% on balance transfers for 12 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable
Highlights from the Issuer:
- $200 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months.
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) - that means spending $60 a week at U.S. supermarkets could earn over $180 back per year.
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations. 1% cash back on other purchases.
- Over 1.5 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017.
- Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits, gift cards, and merchandise.
- $95 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
Purchase APR15.24% - 25.24% (Variable)
Balance Transfer APR15.24% - 25.24% (Variable)
Highlights from the Issuer:
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Plus earn 10X miles on thousands of hotels, through January 2020; learn more at hotels.com/venture
- Named ‘The Best Travel Card' by CNBC, 2018
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever
Purchase APR0%* for 12 months, then 16.24% - 26.24%* (Variable)
Balance Transfer APR0%* for 21 months, then 16.24% - 26.24%* (Variable)
Highlights from the Issuer:
- The ONLY card with No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee… EVER
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months from date of first transfer. All transfers must be completed in first 4 months. After that, the variable APR will be 16.24% - 26.24%, based on your creditworthiness
- 0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 16.24% - 26.24%, based on your creditworthiness
- If you transfer a balance with this offer, after your 0% Intro purchase APR expires, both new purchases and unpaid purchase balances will automatically accrue interest until all balances, including your transferred balances, are paid in full
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- The same great rate for all balances, after the introductory period
- Save time when you call with fast, personal help, 24 hours a day – just say "representative"
- Enjoy the convenience of setting up your own bill payment schedule on any available due date throughout the month
Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card
Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, then 15.49% - 21.49% variable
Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 12 months, then 15.49% - 21.49% Variable
Highlights from the Issuer:
- Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- No Annual Fee
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Purchase APR0% on purchases for 15 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable
Balance Transfer APR0% on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.24%-26.24% Variable
Highlights from the Issuer:
- $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months.
- 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%).
- 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores, 1% back on other purchases.
- Low intro APR: 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 15.24% to 26.24%.
- Over 1.5 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017.
- Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits, gift cards, and merchandise.
- No annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Purchase APR18.24% - 25.24% variable
Balance Transfer APR18.24% - 25.24% Variable
Highlights from the Issuer:
- Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $625 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Chase Sapphire Preferred named "Best Credit Card for Flexible Travel Redemption" - Kiplinger's Personal Finance, June 2018
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
- 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 50,000 points are worth $625 toward travel
- No blackout dates or travel restrictions - as long as there's a seat on the flight, you can book it through Chase Ultimate Rewards
Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card
Purchase APR0% Introductory APR on purchases for 12 billing cycles, then 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases
Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR for 12 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on balance transfers
Highlights from the Issuer:
- No annual fee
- $150 online cash rewards bonus after you spend at least $500 on purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- NEW OFFER: Maximize your cash back in the category of your choice: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement /furnishings
- Now earn 3% cash back in your choice category and 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
- You can update your choice category for future purchases once each calendar month using the Mobile banking app or Online banking, or do nothing and it stays the same.
- No expiration on rewards
- 0% Introductory APR for 12 billing cycles for purchases AND for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
- If you're a Preferred Rewards client, you can get a 25% - 75% rewards bonus on every purchase
Discover it® Balance Transfer
Purchase APR0% for first 6 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable
Balance Transfer APR0% for 18 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable
Highlights from the Issuer:
- INTRO OFFER: Discover will match ALL the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. There's no signing up. And no limit to how much is matched.
- Earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter like gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com and more up to the quarterly maximum, each time you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
- Redeem cash back any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
- 100% U.S. based customer service.
- Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
- Receive FREE Social Security number alerts-Discover will monitor thousands of risky websites when you sign up.
- No annual fee.
Discover it® Cash Back
Purchase APR0% for 14 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable
Balance Transfer APR0% for 14 months, then 14.24% - 25.24% Variable
Highlights from the Issuer:
- INTRO OFFER: Discover will match ALL the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. There's no signing up. And no limit to how much is matched.
- Earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter like gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com and more up to the quarterly maximum, each time you activate.
- Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
- Redeem cash back any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
- Use your rewards at Amazon.com checkout.
- Receive FREE Social Security number alerts-Discover will monitor thousands of risky websites when you sign up.
- No annual fee.
Discover it® Student Cash Back
Purchase APR0% for first 6 months, then 15.24% - 24.24% Variable
Balance Transfer APR10.99% for 6 months, then 15.24% - 24.24% Variable
Highlights from the Issuer:
- INTRO OFFER: Discover will match ALL the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. There's no signing up. And no limit to how much is matched.
- Earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter like gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com and more up to the quarterly maximum, each time you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
- Good Grades Rewards: $20 statement credit each school year your GPA is 3.0 or higher for up to the next 5 years.
- No annual fee. No late fee on first late payment. No APR change for paying late.
- Get 100% U.S. based customer service & get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
- Freeze It® on/off switch for your account that prevents new purchases, cash advances & balance transfers in seconds.
- Receive FREE Social Security number alerts-Discover will monitor thousands of risky websites when you sign up.
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months, then the standard variable purchase APR of 15.24% - 24.24%.
Citi® Double Cash Card
Purchase APR15.74% - 25.74%* (Variable)
Balance Transfer APR0% for 18 months, then 15.74% - 25.74%* (Variable)
Highlights from the Issuer:
- Earn 2% cash back on purchases: 1% when you buy plus 1% as you pay
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back
- 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 15.74% - 25.74% based on your creditworthiness*
- Click 'Apply Now' to see the applicable balance transfer fee and how making a balance transfer impacts interest on purchases
- No categories to track, no caps on cash back, no annual fee*
Discover it® Secured
Purchase APR25.24% Variable
Balance Transfer APR$200 - $2,500
Highlights from the Issuer:
- No Annual Fee, earn cash back, and build your credit with responsible use.
- It's a real credit card. You can build a credit history with the three major credit bureaus. Generally, debit and prepaid cards can't help you build a credit history.
- Establish your credit line by providing a refundable security deposit from $200-$2500 after being approved. Bank information must be provided when submitting your deposit.
- Automatic reviews starting at 8 months to see if we can transition you to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit.
- 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases every quarter, automatically. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get 100% U.S. based customer service & get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score
- We automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year.
- Receive FREE Social Security number alerts-Discover will monitor thousands of risky websites when you sign up.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months, then 17.24 - 25.99% variable
Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months, then 17.24 - 25.99% Variable
Highlights from the Issuer:
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 17.24-25.99%. Balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount transferred, $5 minimum
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase - it's automatic
- Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- No minimum to redeem for cash back
- Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open
- Free credit score, updated weekly with Credit Journey℠
- No annual fee
Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® Card
Purchase APR0% intro APR for 18 months, then 13.74%-27.24% (variable)
Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR 18 months, then 13.74%-27.24% (Variable)
Highlights from the Issuer:
- 0% Intro APR for 18 months on purchases and balance transfers (fees apply), then a 13.74%-27.24% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee
- Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® Card
- Easy access to your FICO® Credit Score with Wells Fargo Online®
- Zero Liability protection for promptly reported unauthorized transactions
- Convenient tools to help create a budget and manage your spending with My Money Map
- $0 Annual Fee
- Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms, and conditions
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card
Purchase APR0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.24%-28.24% (variable)
Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.24%-28.24% (Variable)
Highlights from the Issuer:
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on purchases
- Enjoy 1.8% cash rewards on qualified mobile wallet purchases, like Apple Pay® or Google Pay™, during the first 12 months from account opening
- No category restrictions or sign ups and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open
- Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card
- 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (fees apply), then a 16.24%-28.24% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee
- $0 Annual Fee
- Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms, and conditions
BankAmericard® credit card
Purchase APR0% Introductory APR on purchases for 18 billing cycles, then 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR on purchases
Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR on balance transfers
Highlights from the Issuer:
- NEW OFFER: 0% Introductory APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
- No annual fee
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- Access your FICO® Score for free within Online Banking or your Mobile Banking app
Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card
Purchase APR16.74% - 25.74% (Variable).
Balance Transfer APR16.74% - 25.74% (Variable)
Highlights from the Issuer:
- Earn a one-time $500 cash bonus after you spend $3000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
- Receive a monthly statement credit for a Postmates Unlimited monthly membership through Dec. 2019 with the Capital One Savor Card
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- No foreign transaction fees
- Capital One cardholders get access to premium experiences in dining, entertainment and more
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, $95 after that
Citi Rewards+℠ Card
Purchase APR0% intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, then 15.74% - 25.74% (Variable)
Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 12 months, then 15.74% - 25.74% (Variable)
Highlights from the Issuer:
- Introducing the New Citi Rewards+℠ Card - the only credit card that automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase - with no cap
- Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 12 months. After that, the variable APR will be 15.74% - 25.74%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X Points on All Other Purchases.
- Get 10% Points Back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points you redeem per year
Excellent article by my favorite journalist!
Am I eligible to apply for these cards as I am a U K resident.?
Thank you for the question, Ancilla! These cards are available to U.S. citizens. You don’t need to be living in the U.S., but you do need to a U.S. citizen for approval.
Thanks,
Julie