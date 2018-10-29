Top 7 Credit Cards for Good to Excellent CreditUpdated: Jan. 14, 2019

If you have stellar credit, you want a card with the most competitive offer. After all, if your credit qualifies you for the best, you deserve the best. With so many credit card offers, it’s hard to determine which cards are worth their salt. To help, we’re detailing the top 7 cards for those with good to excellent credit (usually considered a credit score of 700 or higher). Keep reading to find the perfect addition to your wallet.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

With the highest intro bonus of any cash back credit card we’ve reviewed (cardholders who spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening will get a hefty $500 bonus!), the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is hard to beat. It earns an uncapped 4% cash back on dining and entertainment (movie theaters, tourist attractions and more), 2% cash back at grocery stores and 1% cash back on all other purchases. There are also no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee for the first year (then it’s $95).

Discover it Cash Back

Discover it Cash Back earns 5% cash back on rotating categories every quarter you activate (up to the quarterly maximum, currently $1,500, then it’s 1%) and 1% cash back on other purchases. Discover will match all of the cash back new cardholders earn at the end of their first year, meaning if you earn $300 in the first year, Discover will match that $300 for a total of $600 back! The Discover it Cash Back card has a long 0% intro APR period and requires average to excellent credit (a credit score of 670 or higher) for approval — click “Show Details” to see more.

Wells Fargo Platinum Visa Card

If you prefer a straightforward low APR credit card, the Wells Fargo Platinum Visa Card is right for you, as it offers an 18-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (with an intro balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days, then it’s 5%). This card also comes with no annual fee and free access to your FICO credit score. On top of that, those who use their Wells Fargo Platinum Visa Card to pay their monthly cell phone bill will receive up to $600 phone protection against covered damage or theft (with a $25 deductible per claim and a maximum of 2 claims per year).

Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card

The Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card offers a $150 bonus to cardholders who spend $500 on purchases in the first 90 days — that’s like earning 30% cash back on the first $500 spent! On top of that, you’ll earn 3% cash back on the category of your choice (there are 6 to choose from) and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to the first $2,500/quarter on choice category/grocery/wholesale club purchases). Cardholders will also earn 1% cash back on all other purchases and pay no annual fee. Click “Show Details” to learn more about this card.

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa Card

The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa Card offers a 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (with an intro balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days, then it’s 5%). On top of that, you’ll earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases and a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Cardholders who pay their monthly cell phone bill with their Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa Card will also get up to $600 in mobile phone protection against covered damage or theft. Click “Show Details” to learn about the cards $0 annual fee and more.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Travel is easy with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. That’s because this card not only earns an unlimited 2X miles on all purchases, but it also offers 50,000 bonus miles — that’s worth $500 in travel — to cardholders who spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, cardholders will earn an unlimited 10X miles when they book through Hotels.com/Venture through Jan. 31, 2020 and pay no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee for the first year (then it’s $95).

Citi Simplicity Card – No Late Fees Ever

The Citi Simplicity Card – No Late Fees Ever offers a whopping 21-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers. The balance transfer fee is a bit higher at 5% with a $5 minimum (other cards usually charge 3%), but 21 months is the longest 0% intro APR we’ve seen, usually making the fee worth paying. Cardholders will also get a 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases. Rounding things out are no annual fee no late fees and no penalty APR, which means paying late won’t increase your APR.

Want to learn more about the cards detailed in this post? Visit our reviews of the best credit cards to see how they compare to other cards on the market.

